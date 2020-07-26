Bode, Joseph Lewis BRUNSWICK Joseph Lewis Bode, 81 of Crescent Lane, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late William Bode and Nolte Griesen Bode; and husband for 55 years of Eleanor Wheeler Bode. He had resided in Center Brunswick for 76 years and attended McKinley School and Troy High School. In his younger years, he spent time working on local farms in Brunswick and worked at the former Misty Hill Stables with their show horses. He also worked at Duncan's Dairy Bar. Joe was an outside plant technician for Verizon for 30 years, retiring in 2000 and prior to that worked for N.Y. Telephone, Norton Company and Behr-Manning. He was a former member of the Center Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company and its bowling league and a member of Rensselaer County Community Emergency Response Team. He was an active member of Gilead Lutheran Church and volunteer for community outreach at Gilead. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving for 30 years. He enjoyed working outside, building and fixing and enjoyed his time at the family camp on Schroon Lake. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Cynthia Bode of Center Brunswick; a son, Joseph L. Bode Jr. of Brunswick; a grandson, Thomas R. Hansen of Brunswick; a sister Nolte (Dale) Baxter of Speigletown; a brother, William (Barbara) Bode Jr. of Appleton, Wis.; a brother-in-law, Robert Sy of Cordova, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; Mary and his pets, Lola, James and Kit-Kit. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Sy. Relatives and friends may call at the Gilead Lutheran Church, 308 Brick Church Rd, Routes 7 and 278, Center Brunswick on Tuesday, July28, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Gilead Lutheran Church with Reverend Jeff Silvernail officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Lewis Bode to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 or Gilead Lutheran Church Gilead Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 26, Cropseyville, NY, 12052.
