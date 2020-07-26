Eleanor - So sorry to hear about Louie. We were classmates from kindergarten through 6th grade at McKinley. So glad you and Louie were able to make the gradeschool reunion we had many years ago whenever they had a dedication of the Veteran'Park (I think it was) in Eagle Mills. We all met at the Elks afterward. That is 3 of our classmates we have now lost - Leonard Duncan, Beverly Cook and now Louie. My condolences to you and the family.

Barbara (Bonesteel) Balascio

Friend