Joseph "Jay" Lionarons
Lionarons, Joseph "Jay" NORTH GREENBUSH Joseph Lionarons, 73 of Eastwyck Circle, died after a brief illness, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lansingburgh, he was son of the late John H. Lionarons and Georgia O'Connell Lionarons and husband of the late Sandra A. Durand Lionarons. He was raised in Lansingburgh and Eagle Mills and later resided in Wynantskill. He was a graduate of Tamarac High School. Jay was a mail carrier for the Troy Post Office for 30+ years, retiring 12 years ago. He was the first coach for the South Troy Pop Warner Football League and coached for 20 years. Jay also enjoyed bowling, softball, golf and all sports as well as being involved in all his grandchildren's events. Survivors include a son, Paul D. (JoAnn) Lionarons, Clifton Park; a daughter, Dawn (William) Jacon, Hadley, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Brittni (Nicholas) Ottati, Morgan Lionarons and Joshua Lionarons; two great-grandchildren, Angelina and Vincent Ottati; a brother, Kevin (Kimberly) Lionarons, Tennessee; two sisters, Judith "Corky" (Ron Jacobsen) Toole, New Hampshire and Cheryl Lionarons, Florida; a loving companion, Tina Groves; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joseph "Jay" Lionarons to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Paul, Dawn, and all the Lionarons family: Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your father, JAy. I knew Jay for a long time from our affiliations with Little League and I was lucky enough to have him a one of my softball teammates for several years. That smile will always be how I remember him. Know that my prayers are with you and yours....
Mike Veshia
Friend
