Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
498 Watervliet Shaker Road
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
498 Watervliet Shaker Road
Lombardo, Joseph "Giuseppe" Jr. SLINGERLANDS Joseph "Giuseppe" Lombardo Jr., age 89, passed away at the Eddy Village Green at Beverwyck, Slingerlands on January 19, 2020, with his beloved family at his side. He was born in Albany to Giuseppe and Genofa Lombardo on August 1, 1930. Joseph was a veteran having proudly served in the United States Army. For many years, Joseph was employed as a laboratory supervisor at Mobil Oil Company. He retired from Mobil Oil in 1985 and then worked for several years at Wildwood School as a teacher's assistant. He and his wife, Charlotte, loved to travel abroad especially to their beloved Italy and Sicily. Joseph was a long-time member of the Italian Community Center. Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Charlotte Evans Lombardo. His son, Joseph Lombardo III (Stephanie), predeceased him. He is also survived by his three children, Bruce (Eileen) Lombardo, Kimberly Lombardo and Lisa (Terrance) Allen. In addition to his children, he leaves behind numerous grandchildren, Joseph IV (Amanda), Cary Ann (Brian), Kiel (Sandy), Ashley, Emily, TJ, Morgan and Brittany. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Meredith, Emma, Declan, Lochlan, Rennan, Luca, Renzo and Angelo Joseph. Joseph's siblings, Vincent, Rose, Jane, Dominick, Mollie, Mary, Anthony and Ann also predeceased him. Many nieces, nephews and friends survive him. Joseph's family meant everything to him, and he loved them deeply and unconditionally. He also held a great love for the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. When a Yankees game was on, the world stood still for him! He also loved the sun and spending as much time as he could at the beach and by the pool. These were the happiest times for him. He always had a smile on his face. Our thanks go out to the wonderful Caregivers and Nurses at the Eddy Village Green for their loving care of Joseph and his family. In addition, a very special thanks goes to Father Geoffrey Burke for his many visits, comfort to the family, and his caring ways. A memorial Mass for Joseph will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the Mass, there will be a celebration of Joseph's life at The Shaker Ridge Country Club, 802 Albany Shaker Road, Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church or to the Warriors and Quiet Water Foundation, as follows: Our Lady of the Assumption Church,498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110 or Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, 351 Evergreen Dr., Ste. A., Bozeman, MT 59715. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020
