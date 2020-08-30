Angrisano, Joseph M. Sr. WYNANTSKILL Joseph M. Angrisano Sr., 79, passed from this life on August 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his two sons. Born and raised in Snyders Corners, he was the seventh of ten children born to the late Vito and Mary Angrisano. Joseph was a lifelong parishioner of St. Jude's Church in Wynantskill and attended Sacred Heart School in Troy as a young boy. For 57 years, he was the loving husband of Joan M. (Nesta) Angrisano, who passed in 2018. Following their marriage in 1961, the two resided in the North Central neighborhood of Troy before moving to Wynantskill in 1967. For over 50 years, the two operated a true Mom and Pop business, Angrisano's CO2 Gas. Joseph began his working life as a beverage salesman for Hershey Beverage. Later, with the help of his late brother-in-law, Alec Blackburn, he began his apprenticeship as a member of Ironworkers Union Local No. 12. Finally, Joseph worked as an automotive technician where he retired after a long career at H.V.C.C. laboring alongside many lifelong friends. Joseph was a longtime member of the Wynantskill Fire Department, a fan of stock car racing, the N.Y. Yankees, and enjoyed camping with Joan and his family and many friends up and down the U.S. East Coast from Maine to the Florida Keys, particularly Daytona Beach and Lake George, with classic country music as his constant companion. Joseph and Joan raised two sons, Joseph, Jr. (Mary "Tina"), and Stephen (Mary Ellen "Belle"). He was the devoted "Pop" to four grandchildren, Anthony (Paige) Angrisano, Stefanie (Matthew) Henderson, U.S. Army Captain Vito (Kristi) Angrisano, and Gina (James) Wisniewski. He was the doting "Pop-Pop" to Nico and Margot Angrisano, Logan and Parker Henderson, Vito Angrisano, Jr., and Lucille Wisniewski. Joseph is survived by two adoring sisters, Catherine "Tootie" (late Clifton) Horton and Gloria (late LeRoy) Lester. He is also survived by his much loved big brother, John Angrisano; and his sisters-in-law, Judy and Patricia Angrisano (wives of his late twin brothers, Michael and Louis "Boss"). He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary (late Alec) Blackburn and Jane Page; as well as his brothers, Victor "Sonny" (late Patricia) and James Angrisano. He was also predeceased by several nephews and a niece and is survived by 25 nieces and nephews. Our family would like to send special thanks to Pop's caring visiting nurse, Veronica McGill, as well as, Drs. Gary Bakst, Michael Dolen, Alyssa Phyars, and Alain Vaval for their compassionate, professional care. We would also like to thank Father Thomas Holmes for providing sacraments to Pop in his time of need. Finally, we would like to thank Donna Clarke and the exceptional team of caregivers she assembled who made Pop's final weeks at home possible and comfortable. We are forever in their debt. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, we ask anyone to make a donation in Joseph's memory to the Wynantskill Fire Department. Please visit wynantskillfh.com