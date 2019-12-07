Hostig, Joseph M. WATERFORD Joseph M. Hostig of Waterford passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after a hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 59 years old. Joe was the loving father of David (Victoria) and Jonathan Hostig; the loving brother of Judith A. (Gerard) Johnson; the proud uncle of Dr. Meghan Johnson-Watson (Graham) and Sarah Catherine Johnson. He shared a life-long relationship with Kimberly A. Robillard Hostig. He also shared a special relationship with Eleanor and Charlotte and was eagerly expecting the arrival of a new grandchild. The son of the late Joseph and Joan (Herring) Hostig, Joe was born in Troy on March 18, 1960. He attended the former St. Nicholas School in Watervliet and St. Agnes School in Cohoes and was a graduate of the Keveny Memorial Academy. For nearly thirty years Joe and his father, "Joe Sr.," managed and expanded B&J Auto Supply on Saratoga Avenue in Waterford. At the time of his retirement in 2002, B&J Auto Supply had grown to include five retail/wholesale outlets throughout the Capital District. He remained active after his retirement, taking on a new adventure and continuing the long-standing historical restaurant Smith's of Cohoes. Although his illness limited his mobility, Joe created a comfortable place for friends and family to stop in for drinks, dinner, or just a visit to say "hello." Along with his father and his son David, Joe was a part of the revival of Normanside Country Club in Delmar. Joe loved the game of basketball, whether it was coaching at the youth level where he was very active mentoring in the Waterford CYO Program or traveling all around the area trying to catch the best local high school matchups. He relished in the company of others and was grateful for the companionship and support he received from his loyal friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Crescent. Following a private cremation, Joe will be interred with his parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass and may also visit with Joe's family on Monday, December 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. To honor the memory of Joseph M. Hostig, donations may be made to The Cohoes Music Hall. Contributions may be directed to: Music Hall Arts Alliance, Inc., 111 Pine St., 2E, Albany, NY, 12207, 518-953-0630 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter, 1650 South Ave., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14620 or online at https:// secure.nationalmssociety.org /site/TR/Events/HOM-Gener al?pg=fund&fr_id=7541&px fid=607684 Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy for Joe's family and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019