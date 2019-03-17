Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. Lapetina. View Sign









Lapetina, Joseph M. ALBANY Joseph M. Lapetina, 95 of Albany, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Joe was born in New York City, but lived most of his life in Albany. Joseph was the son of the late Mauro and Rosa Lapetina. Joe was predeceased by his cherished wife of 63 years, Mary Gaffney Lapetina. He was also predeceased by his son Joseph P. Lapetina; and by his brother-in-law James "Sid" Rovelli. He is survived by his children, Mauro (Susan) Lapetina, Mary (Christopher) Bartkowski, Rose (James) Sherin, and Katherine (Cammy) Better; his sister Angelina Rovelli; his ten grandchildren, Elizabeth (James Huang) Lapetina, Michael Lapetina, and Andrew (Sarah Willis) Lapetina, Mary (Scott) Doehla and Eric (Kerri) Meister, Christopher (Claire) Sherin and Laura (Patrick) Tucker, and Joseph Better, Samuel Better, and Kate Better; his 11 great-grandchildren as well as his niece and nephew and their families. Joe graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in 1941 and worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady before attending college. After graduation from Siena College in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, he began his teaching career at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Joe taught mathematics and physics at the College, eventually became a full professor, as well as earning his master's degree in physics from SUNYA and a doctorate in computer science awarded to him for his accomplishments in the field by the College. He served as the dean of academics from 1982 until his retirement in 1993. During Joe's 47 years of service to the college he was instrumental in modernizing and expanding the physics and mathematics department as well as designing and implementing a model drug information tracking system for pharmacists. Joe served for many years on the Pharmacy College Board of Trustees as well as the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York. Joe had a great love of music, especially Italian opera. In his youth he played in the high school orchestra as well as local Italian bands with his father. He was a talented oboist, and after his retirement, he began playing in the Albany Area Senior Orchestra until his health issues forced him to leave in his early 90's. He also loved cars, over the years owning several Corvettes, a Porsche, and his treasured Cadillacs. He became a boating enthusiast, and belonged to the Albany Yacht Club, serving as Vice Commodore during his active years with the club. Always interested in electronics and mechanical items, Joe earned his ham radio license and was a member of the Ham and Radio Club of Albany. His love of Siena College remained strong throughout his lifetime, and until his illness forced him to stop, he was a season ticket holder to Siena basketball games. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to June, Elizabeth, Callie, Tammie and Arabia for all their devoted care to our father over the past few years. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and from there to the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Siena College Scholarship Fund established by Joseph Lapetina or a . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Hans Funeral Home

1088 Western Ave

Albany , NY 12203

(518) 489-2161 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations