Sabatino, Joseph M. PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Joseph M. Sabatino, age 77 of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away July 22, 2020. He was born June 4, 1943, to Agnes (Belawski) and Joseph Sabatino. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Neysa C. Sabatino. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dianne M. Gardner; and his brother-in-law, Gregg E. Gardner. Joeseph is also survived by many cousins and friends in New York state and Florida. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please do a random act of kindness in memory of Joseph. To leave a memory or condolences to the Sabatino family, please visit kayspongerpc.com
.