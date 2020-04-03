Joseph M. Zuraski (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. Zuraski.
Service Information
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zuraski, Joseph M. HALFMOON Joseph M. Zuraski, age 82, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born on January 17, 1938, in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marion Zuraski. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Wychowanec. Joseph retired after a long career as a senior designer for Knolls Atomic Power Lab. He enjoyed playing bridge and chess, and going on cruises with his wife. He is survived by his wife Patricia Zuraski; daughters, Terry Jean Zuraski-Little, Christine Zuraski, and Sandra (Jordan) Zuraski-Rankin; his sister-in-law Elaine Blaze; his brother-in-law Thomas (Sharon) Kaminski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. All services will be private. Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to an organization of one's choice. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.