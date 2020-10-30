1/1
Joseph Michael Drapala
Drapala, Joseph Michael MINDEN, Nev. Joseph Michael Drapala passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, at the age of 78. Born in Schenectady on May 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Drapala. He was educated in the Schenectady school system and a graduate of the General Electric Drafting Apprentice Program in 1964. He graduated from the University of the State of New York in 1986. He was a long-time employee with G.E. with 36 years of service. He was also a member of the New York State Army National Guard for 23 years and retired at the rank of major. He is survived by his wife, Seena; three children, Garrett of Cary, N.C., Drew-Anne of Sacramento, Calif., and Melissa of Minden, Nev.; four grandchildren, Bryce of Cary, N.C., Sophia, Graham and Dylan Duncan of Sacramento, Calif.; and his brother Chris of Charlton. His hobbies and interest included aviation, bird watching, coin collecting, traveling and maintaining his antique vehicle. Joe was a life member of the Society of Women Engineers. There will be a celebration of life on Lake George in the summer. His desire was to have his ashes spread in the Adirondacks Mountains which he loved so much. In leu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to Society of Women Engineers - Sierra Nevada Section, P.O. Box 11003, Reno, NV, 89510.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2020.
