Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Munafo. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM House of Praise 1688 Route 9 Castleton-on-Hudson , NY View Map Service 6:00 PM House of Praise 1688 Route 9 Castleton-on-Hudson , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Munafo, Joseph LOUDONVILLE Joseph Munafo of Loudonville was called home to our Lord the morning of October 28, 2019, with his wife Donna and daughter Sarah by his side. Born on June 11, 1954, Joe grew up in Loudonville with his parents, Dorothy Munafo and Mario Munafo, who both predeceased him. He graduated from Sienna College in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in business management. He worked as a service advisor and rental car manager at Northway Toyota in Latham for decades. He changed careers in his late 50's, returning to his earlier vocation as an insurance broker. He was employed at Bernardo-Goldstein & Quinn Agency, Inc. until his retirement in June of 2019. He married Donna on September 27, 2008, and they resided in Loudonville. Joe was an easy-going guy who always had a smile on his face. He had a strong faith in the Lord and always kept a positive attitude, even throughout his four-year battle with small cell lung cancer. He had a strong love for music, teaching himself how to play keyboards at a young age. In the '70s, he played organ, sang and wrote songs for the rock band, "Bad Apple." He dedicated his life to Christ in his late 30's and played keyboards at Victorious Life Christian Church in Troy for over 15 years. More recently, he was the keyboard player at One Church in Clifton Park. He was most known for his musical influence in the music ministry, 4ever1 for the past 15 years. His passionate "Joe Cocker" style voice has touched the lives of countless people. Joe was a living testimony of God's love to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Donna Hansen-Munafo of Loudonville; daughter Sarah (Munafo) Ploeser, son-in-law Phil Ploeser and his precious granddaughters, Ally and Bella, all of Deltona, Fla. He is also survived by his sister Helen Munafo-Winchip; and many newly found brothers and sisters including, Frank Fisher of Averill Park, Darlene Lamos of Vermont, Sharon Eddy of West Hampton, Mass., and countless others who were all recently found through a genealogy service. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 31, from 4-6 p.m. at House of Praise located at 1688 Route 9, Castleton-on-Hudson with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Barker will officiate. A private burial will be held on Friday for family and close friends. Donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. Condolence page at







Munafo, Joseph LOUDONVILLE Joseph Munafo of Loudonville was called home to our Lord the morning of October 28, 2019, with his wife Donna and daughter Sarah by his side. Born on June 11, 1954, Joe grew up in Loudonville with his parents, Dorothy Munafo and Mario Munafo, who both predeceased him. He graduated from Sienna College in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in business management. He worked as a service advisor and rental car manager at Northway Toyota in Latham for decades. He changed careers in his late 50's, returning to his earlier vocation as an insurance broker. He was employed at Bernardo-Goldstein & Quinn Agency, Inc. until his retirement in June of 2019. He married Donna on September 27, 2008, and they resided in Loudonville. Joe was an easy-going guy who always had a smile on his face. He had a strong faith in the Lord and always kept a positive attitude, even throughout his four-year battle with small cell lung cancer. He had a strong love for music, teaching himself how to play keyboards at a young age. In the '70s, he played organ, sang and wrote songs for the rock band, "Bad Apple." He dedicated his life to Christ in his late 30's and played keyboards at Victorious Life Christian Church in Troy for over 15 years. More recently, he was the keyboard player at One Church in Clifton Park. He was most known for his musical influence in the music ministry, 4ever1 for the past 15 years. His passionate "Joe Cocker" style voice has touched the lives of countless people. Joe was a living testimony of God's love to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Donna Hansen-Munafo of Loudonville; daughter Sarah (Munafo) Ploeser, son-in-law Phil Ploeser and his precious granddaughters, Ally and Bella, all of Deltona, Fla. He is also survived by his sister Helen Munafo-Winchip; and many newly found brothers and sisters including, Frank Fisher of Averill Park, Darlene Lamos of Vermont, Sharon Eddy of West Hampton, Mass., and countless others who were all recently found through a genealogy service. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 31, from 4-6 p.m. at House of Praise located at 1688 Route 9, Castleton-on-Hudson with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Barker will officiate. A private burial will be held on Friday for family and close friends. Donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close