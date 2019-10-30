Joseph Munafo (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joe has attained victory. In Christ's love, Karen..."
    - Karen Sommers-LaMountain
  • "A caring and Loving man. The Light of Christ always Showed..."
    - Brenda Lee Long
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
House of Praise
1688 Route 9
Castleton-on-Hudson, NY
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
House of Praise
1688 Route 9
Castleton-on-Hudson, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Munafo, Joseph LOUDONVILLE Joseph Munafo of Loudonville was called home to our Lord the morning of October 28, 2019, with his wife Donna and daughter Sarah by his side. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 31, from 4-6 p.m. at House of Praise located at 1688 Route 9, Castleton-on-Hudson, with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Barker will officiate. A private burial will be held on Friday for family and close friends. Donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.