Munafo, Joseph LOUDONVILLE Joseph Munafo of Loudonville was called home to our Lord the morning of October 28, 2019, with his wife Donna and daughter Sarah by his side. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 31, from 4-6 p.m. at House of Praise located at 1688 Route 9, Castleton-on-Hudson, with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Barker will officiate. A private burial will be held on Friday for family and close friends. Donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019