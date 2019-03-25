Riley, Joseph Mythen III AMSTERDAM Joseph Mythen Riley III, 66, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on September 16, 1952 to Joseph M. Riley Jr. and Mary Ann (Howlan) Riley. Joe owned and operated Riley-Fulmont Van and Storage. He was also associated with his brothers as a funeral director at Riley Mortuary, Inc. and served as Montgomery County Coroner for 35 years. Joe's passion for the sport of basketball led to a 40 year career as a well respected high school official. Joe married Karen (Murphy) Riley, with whom he raised four children, Kathleen, Patrick, Dennis, and Anne. Joe is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann Riley; brothers, Frank, Pat (Dawn), and Tim (Lisa) and sister, MaryBeth (Riley) Musco. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam NY Calling hours are Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. rileymortuaryinc.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Mythen Riley III.
Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-2810
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2019