Mottolese, Joseph N. Francis ALBANY Joseph N. Francis Mottolese, 88 of Albany, entered into eternal peace suddenly on January 18, 2020. He passed peacefully with family by his side, and he is now celebrating his reunion with his wife Anna F. (Aiezza) who had predeceased him. Born in Albany, he was the son of Nicholas and Roccatel (Nigro) Mottolese. Joseph worked in the family market business as the manager of Albany Public Markets (Westgate Plaza) for many years before changing careers into real estate. Joe began his career as a realtor associate with George Scaringe Realty, before becoming a broker owner with him as Century 21 Home Towne Properties. Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph and Roccatel both of Albany; his sister-in-law Patricia Mottolese; in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dr. Thomas Mottolese DDS, and Mildred Carmen Mottolese. He was a former member of Wolferts Roost Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf every chance he could. He was a Korean War veteran, and a lifetime member of the Pat Aiezza Post (World War II). He was also a celebrant member of the Blessed Sacrament Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. The Rite of Interment will be in Our Lady of Angel's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, or the or the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020