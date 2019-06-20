LaBounty, Joseph N. TROY Joseph N. LaBounty, "Papa Joe," 82, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, June 17, 2019, which happened to be his late father, Earl LaBounty's birthday. Joe was also predeceased by his mother Dorothy (LaMere) LaBounty. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie LaBounty. Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with interment following in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. For more biographical information on Joe and to leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019