Joseph Nelson Alix
1941 - 2020
Alix, Joseph Nelson GREEN ISLAND Joseph Nelson Alix, age 79, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Jay, as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Green Island. He was born on June 26, 1941, in Troy, to parents Helen Ann (Sadlemire) and Joseph Louis Alix, both previously deceased. He graduated from Heatly High School, and married Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Sheehan of Averill Park in 1963. Jay was a proud member of UAW Local 1508 and worked in operations for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 28 years. He then started a second career as owner/operator of Alix Small Engine Repair shop, closing in 2017. Jay loved to hunt and fish and spent many weekends with the family at their Adirondack camp. He was also passionate about racing, and followed the ISMA tour circuit to racetracks across the U.S. and Canada. Jay was predeceased by his loving wife Betty; and is survived by his devoted children, Marie Sara Hamilla (Michael) of Ballston Lake, and Joseph William Alix (Laura) of Genoa, Ohio; and granddaughter, Mary Frances Hamilla, the apple of his eye. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Alix. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Shirley Alix of Islamorada, Fla., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rt. 32), Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Per pandemic regulations, masks will be required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
