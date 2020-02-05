Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph O. Cobb. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cobb, Joseph O. RENSSELAER Joseph O. Cobb, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late George and Anna Cobb; and the devoted husband of the late Sondra Armony Cobb. Joe was a gunner in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a police officer and one of the first narcotics detectives for the Albany Police Department. He owned Cobb's House of Meats in Clifton Park and retired from the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department having been assigned to the county courthouse. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Joe is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Gregory) Yonkers, Christine (Richard) Nunziato, Carol (Marc) Herbst, Tricia (Michael) Fisher and Jennifer Sawitzki; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brother, John V. Cobb; and sister, Catherine Sedgewick. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing facility for their love and devotion while Joe was in their care. A very special thank you goes to Joe's wonderful roommate, Ray Morrill, his wife, Barbie, as well as his tablemates who were so kind and caring during Joe's stay. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet on Friday, February 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, in the Sacred Heart Church in Albany at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit











