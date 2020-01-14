Clemens, Joseph P. WESTERLO Joseph P. Clemens, 73, passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Albany on January 1, 1947, a son of the late Joseph E. and Mary Ann Farrell Clemens. Joe was raised and educated in Rensselaer. He had resided in Westerlo since 1987. Joe was a U.S. Navy Vietnam-era veteran, serving with the SEABEES. Following his honorable discharge, Joe was employed by New York State for 25 years, serving as a carpenter in the Governor's Mansion. He retired in 2006. Joe is survived by his wife, Paula Bichteman Clemens; children, Elizabeth (Darrin) Rowlett, Kimberly Clemens, and Casey (Andrea) Clemens; sister, Melanie Dwileski; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his son, Joseph William Clemens on November 21, 2019; and his brother, William Clemens. A burial service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 would be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020