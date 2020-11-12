1/
Joseph P. "Smokey" Malo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malo, Joseph P. "Smokey" JOHNSONVILLE Joseph P. "Smokey" Malo, 64 of Johnsonville, and a former resident of Mechanicville, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, after several health complications over the past year. Born in Troy on January 18, 1956, the son of the late Earl and Antoinette Favichio Malo, he was a graduate of Mechanicville High School.Joe worked on the production line for the Friehofer's Baking Company in Albany for over 30 years. A sports enthusiast, he was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and also followed the N.Y. Yankees. A man of faith his whole life, Smokey was a well known "character" of his hometown Mechanicville. He was very opinionated in any discussion and enjoyed talking politics with others. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janice Parker Malo, whom he married on May 27, 1995; his son Dylan J. Malo and daughter Gracyn E. Malo, both of Johnsonville; stepchildren, William, Andy and Christopher Peters; eight grandchildren, his brother William "Bill" (Sherry) Malo of Johnsonville, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A graveside service in the Millertown Cemetery, 23 Clum Rd, Johnsonville will follow, starting at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in respectful memory of Joseph "Smokey" Malo. To leave condolences visit devito-salvadorefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Millertown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved