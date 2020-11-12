Malo, Joseph P. "Smokey" JOHNSONVILLE Joseph P. "Smokey" Malo, 64 of Johnsonville, and a former resident of Mechanicville, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, after several health complications over the past year. Born in Troy on January 18, 1956, the son of the late Earl and Antoinette Favichio Malo, he was a graduate of Mechanicville High School.Joe worked on the production line for the Friehofer's Baking Company in Albany for over 30 years. A sports enthusiast, he was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and also followed the N.Y. Yankees. A man of faith his whole life, Smokey was a well known "character" of his hometown Mechanicville. He was very opinionated in any discussion and enjoyed talking politics with others. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janice Parker Malo, whom he married on May 27, 1995; his son Dylan J. Malo and daughter Gracyn E. Malo, both of Johnsonville; stepchildren, William, Andy and Christopher Peters; eight grandchildren, his brother William "Bill" (Sherry) Malo of Johnsonville, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A graveside service in the Millertown Cemetery, 23 Clum Rd, Johnsonville will follow, starting at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in respectful memory of Joseph "Smokey" Malo. To leave condolences visit devito-salvadorefh.com