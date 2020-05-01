Manning, Joseph P. COHOES Joseph P. Manning, 83, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Burke, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy on November 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Beatrice M. (Champitto) Manning. Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. Joe and Mary Jane were married on October 28, 1967, and enjoyed over 52 years of marriage before she passed away on March 12, 2020. Joe was a supervisor, employed by Norton Company for many years before his retirement. He also proudly served our country in the United States Army. Joe was a member of the Colonie Elk's Lodge #2192. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Survivors include his cousins, John (Rose) Decetise, MaryAnn (Donald) Page, Joan McLoughlin, Kathy (Kevin) Miller, Nicholas (Diane) Champitto, and several other cousins. He is also survived by his dear friends, Edward and Anita Morawski, Robert and Mary Morawski, Robert Morawski Jr. and Kristen Morawski. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Albany Medical Center for the care given to Joe during his stay with them. Funeral services will be private and will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment beside his loving wife Mary Jane will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 1 to May 2, 2020.