Joseph P. Manning
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manning, Joseph P. COHOES Joseph P. Manning, 83, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Burke, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy on November 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Beatrice M. (Champitto) Manning. Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. Joe and Mary Jane were married on October 28, 1967, and enjoyed over 52 years of marriage before she passed away on March 12, 2020. Joe was a supervisor, employed by Norton Company for many years before his retirement. He also proudly served our country in the United States Army. Joe was a member of the Colonie Elk's Lodge #2192. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Survivors include his cousins, John (Rose) Decetise, MaryAnn (Donald) Page, Joan McLoughlin, Kathy (Kevin) Miller, Nicholas (Diane) Champitto, and several other cousins. He is also survived by his dear friends, Edward and Anita Morawski, Robert and Mary Morawski, Robert Morawski Jr. and Kristen Morawski. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Albany Medical Center for the care given to Joe during his stay with them. Funeral services will be private and will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment beside his loving wife Mary Jane will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved