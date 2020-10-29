Patane, Joseph P. ALBANY Joseph P. Patane, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Albany, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Patane. He was the loving father of Joseph M. Patane of Valrico, Fla., Donna M. Patane of New York and Paul A. Patane and his wife Ciadellys, of Riverview, Fla. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Nicolette and Helena Patane, both of Florida. Joe is survived and will be missed by his former wife, Janice Patane Lamphron, who was a loyal friend of 51 years and his caretaker in later years. Also survived by his sister, Mary Potenza; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe was an Albany native, a graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School in Albany. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also an avid sports fan, a listener and caller of many sports talk shows, and had a love for the picnic area at Saratoga Race Course. Joe was loved and respected by many of his son Paul's friends from high school, the relationship was mutual. Joe worked as a printer, salesman and retired from Colonie Central High School after 20 years of service. Joe had a very giving heart and always had a deep respect for good hearted people. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Michael the Archangel on Williams Road in Troy on Saturday, October 31, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont with full military honors. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com