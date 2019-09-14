Pozefsky, Joseph P. COLONIE Joseph P. Pozefsky, age 76 of Colonie, passed suddenly on September 12, 2019, at home. He was born on June 24, 1943, to the late Samuel Pozefsky and Mary Gervisl in Albany. Joe retired from the Albany Police Department in 1990. Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, the former Linnett Loiselle Pozefsky; and also many nieces and nephews. He was a member of multiple Masonic organizations where he held many offices, such as master for many local lodges, including Wadsworth Lodge (Albany), Bloss-DeWitt Clinton, and Capitol City Commandary. He was a past grandmaster of Cryptic Masons in the state of New York, which he was very proud of. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to doctors, Marc Ginsberg and Ronald Hoenzsch for their care of Joseph. Services will be private per Joe's wishes. Those wishing to remember Joe in a special way may send a contribution to in memory of him. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 14, 2019