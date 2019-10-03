Sverbel, Joseph P. ALBANY Joseph P. Sverbel Jr., 86 of Albany, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Joe was born in Connecticut but had lived in the Capital District since the early 1960s. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was employed for many years in appliance sales at Sears Roebuck & Co. in Colonie. He was a member of the Colonie Elks, the Zaloga Post, and the Polish American Citizens Club. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Clara M. Briscoli Sverbel; his brother-in-law Carlo Briscoli (Donna) of Albany; and by several nieces and nephews. He also was the beloved godfather of Julia Mahoney. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph P. Sverbel Sr. and Mary Stefan Sverbel; and by his sister Helen Sverbel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday before the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colonie. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019