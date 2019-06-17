Papa, Joseph "Joe" ALBANY It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph "Joe" Papa, announ ces his passing on Friday, June 14 , 2019, at the age of 92 in Albany. Joe will be fondly remembered by his wife, Edith (Alvaro) of 55 years; his sons, Salvatore (Sam) and Joseph, Jr. Joe will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, especially his great niece and nephew, Gianna and Joseph Foley. Joe was the son of immigrant parents, Salvatore and Domenica Rappazzo Papa, and was born and raised in Albany, attending St. John's High School and Siena College. Joe was a veteran of World War II serving his country in Okinawa. Upon his return, Joe began his business career with National Commercial Bank, now KeyBank where he rose to the title of vice president and a member of the Quarter Century Club, a distinction for long serving employees. Joe's love of baseball started in college where he was captain of the Siena baseball team and continued playing for the Albany Twilight League. All through his life Joe was a season ticket holder for Siena basketball team and enjoyed watching his favorite teams whether it be the Yankees, Michigan State or Notre Dame games. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family Wednesday, June 19, 9 to 10 a.m. at The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany, followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont, NY. Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be made to Mater Christi , 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY 12208. To leave Joe's family a message on their guestbook, view directions or other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 17 to June 18, 2019