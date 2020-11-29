1/1
Joseph Patrick Keenan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keenan, Joseph Patrick PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Joseph Patrick Keenan passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Beacon on August 20, 1932, and was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Keenan; his first wife Joan Dworkin Keenan; his brothers, Edward, James, and Thomas; and his sister Margaret Keenan Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Cathy McGraw Keenan; his five children, Karen Keenan Butler (Glenn), Joseph Keenan Jr. (Sue), Kim Eiss, David Keenan (Alicia), and Shannon Russo (Frank); and his brothers, William and Francis Keenan. Joseph had nine grandchildren, Madison, Ania, Lucia, Lorelei, Grayson, Simon, Violet, Rowan, and Ian, whom he adored, and all who will miss their Grampy, along with many nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Joe. Joseph attended St. Joachim's Grammar School in Beacon, and St. Patrick's High School in Newburgh. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served in demolitions on the Cold War borders in Germany. Following his service, he attended Tulane University before starting his career with the New York State Department of Corrections where he served in various capacities including correctional officer, C.O. Union representative, and deputy superintendent of the Green Haven Correctional Facility. He retired in 1991. Joseph and his wife Cathy lived in Schoharie County, New York for over 30 years. After retiring he had many pursuits. He was actively involved in the Carlisle Rescue Squad where he served as captain, and was chairman of the Carlisle Planning Board. He started his own business operating the Schoharie County Ambulette Service and worked his 143 acre farm with his children. He loved boating, traveling the world, woodworking, and was an avid gardener and baker. His specialties included cinnamon rolls that he served every Christmas morning, and his Thanksgiving dinner rolls. In 2014, he and his wife moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. where he lived out his remaining years. Joseph Keenan was a devoted husband and father. He was a kind and compassionate man, who loved to throw parties, banter with friends, discuss politics with passion, and sit together and tell stories. Many of his children's childhood friends fondly remember their time with Joe. He will be eternally missed and remembered by all that he touched. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, an organization near and dear to his heart, at DSCBA, 101-J Town and Country Drive, Danville, CA, 94526 or at DSCBA.org/donate. Please visit kayspongerpg.com to share a memory and extend condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Cathy and family. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Joe was a great man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Maureen Quinn Delsignore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved