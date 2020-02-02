|
Bonville, Joseph R. LATHAM Joseph R. Bonville, 92 of Latham, beloved husband of Katherine Kubat Bonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, Canada on December 2, 1927, he was the son of the late Horace and the late Mary (Sauve) Bonville. Joe was raised and educated in Watervliet, graduating in 1946 from Watervliet High School. He proudly served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1946-1948 and Korea from 1950-1951. Joe married Katherine Kubat in 1953 at St. Clare's Church in Albany, cherishing 67 years of marriage before his passing. Joe was a salesman for Valente Gravel & Clemente Concrete in Latham, retiring in 1994. After that, Joe worked as a real estate agent for many years. He was a communicant of the former St. Bernard's Church in Cohoes, where he also contributed a lot of time as a volunteer. Joe was a member of the 2X4 Golf League, as well as the Watervliet Elks Lodge #1500 for over 43 years, the VFW Post 729 in Watervliet, and the American Legion of Halfmoon Post # 1450. He was also a former member of the Board of Albany Area Builders Associates and the Latham Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his beloved wife, Joe is survived by his loving children, Joseph R. Bonville Jr. (Becky), Mary Bonville, Susan Kirch (Larry), Robert Bonville (Eve), and Katherine Cavanaugh (Dan). He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Kara, Kelly (Matt Russo), and Julie Cavanaugh, Helen Kirch, and Brian Bonville; and his siblings, Sister Margaret Bonville, CSJ and Marie Bonville. He was predeceased by his sisters, Cecile O'Connell, and Maura Bonville; brothers, John and James Bonville; and his granddaughter, Allison Rose Kirch. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend Brian Kelly officiating. Interment with full military honors will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Joe's granddaughter Allison Kirch to: The National MPS Society, P.O. Box 14686, Durham, NC, 27709 or on their website at: mpssociety.org For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020