Early, Joseph R. WATERVLIET Joseph R. Early, a longtime resident of Watervliet, passed peace fully from this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Joseph was born in Albany on December 10, 1937, and he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Priscilla (Derbyshire) Early. He was a 1955 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and a 1959 graduate of Siena College in Loudonville. He later completed graduate studies in criminal justice at the C.W. Post Center of Long Island University. Joseph was retired as a senior parole officer for the New York State Division of Parole where he had worked for 30 years. He had served as executive vice president for the New York State Parole Officers Association for many years. He proudly served, for six years, in the Army National Guard and his Military Occupational Specialty was Armor. He was honorably discharged as a tank commander having served with the 205th Armor Division in Troy. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Watervliet. Joseph is survived by his sister, Sharon C. Wemple (Mary Ann McNamara) of Schenectady; nieces and nephews, Josh, Charlotte, Stephen, Melanie and Robin; grandnieces, Andromeda and Aphrodite and his feline companion, Marigold. A funeral Mass was celebrated privately in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church and interment followed in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, in his memory. Visit www.cummingsfuneralhome.com to leave an expression of sympathy for Joseph's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.