Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Gabriels M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gabriels, Joseph R. M.D. MATTHEWS, N.C. Joseph R. Gabriels, M.D. died on March 19, 2020. He was born in Albany Hospital in Albany on November 6, 1928, to Dr. J.A.C. Gabriels and Ida Marie Ross Gabriels. He was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Elizabeth Rafter and Dorris Kennedy; and by his high school sweetheart, Ann Cline Gabriels. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 40 years, Cynthia; and his brother, F. Forrest Gabriels, M.D. He is survived by ten of the best children, Daniel E. Gabriels M.D., Karen G. Rusho (Mike), Colleen A. Gabriels, Mary Ellen Gabriels, Susan G. Donlon, and Tricia G. Neill (Ken), Deborah G. Casey, Karen G. Cummings (Jamie), Jennifer G. Oldaker (Tom) and Drew L. Gifford. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joe graduated from Vincentian Institute High School in 1947 where he played drums in the marching band and the Red Jackets Swing Band. He was elected as the best drummer in Albany by the high school students in the city in 1946 and 1947. He attended Union College, graduating first in his Bachelor of Science pre-med class with a stage appointment in 1951. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and the Society of Sigma Xi in his junior year. He attended Albany Medical College, graduating in 1955. During his four years at Albany Medical College he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, received the Fuller Chemistry Scholar Award, The Daggett Anatomy Prize and the Townsend Physiology Prize. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp at Aberdeen Proving Grounds returning to Albany upon completion. He opened an office at 760 Madison Avenue where he practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist for 44 years, taking part in 10,000 deliveries. He loved golf, going to Cape Cod, eating lobster, sailing, hunting, fishing, gardening and railroad modeling. In 2005, he retired from practice and moved with Cynthia to Charlotte, N.C. Services will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Albany Medical College.







Gabriels, Joseph R. M.D. MATTHEWS, N.C. Joseph R. Gabriels, M.D. died on March 19, 2020. He was born in Albany Hospital in Albany on November 6, 1928, to Dr. J.A.C. Gabriels and Ida Marie Ross Gabriels. He was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Elizabeth Rafter and Dorris Kennedy; and by his high school sweetheart, Ann Cline Gabriels. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 40 years, Cynthia; and his brother, F. Forrest Gabriels, M.D. He is survived by ten of the best children, Daniel E. Gabriels M.D., Karen G. Rusho (Mike), Colleen A. Gabriels, Mary Ellen Gabriels, Susan G. Donlon, and Tricia G. Neill (Ken), Deborah G. Casey, Karen G. Cummings (Jamie), Jennifer G. Oldaker (Tom) and Drew L. Gifford. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joe graduated from Vincentian Institute High School in 1947 where he played drums in the marching band and the Red Jackets Swing Band. He was elected as the best drummer in Albany by the high school students in the city in 1946 and 1947. He attended Union College, graduating first in his Bachelor of Science pre-med class with a stage appointment in 1951. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and the Society of Sigma Xi in his junior year. He attended Albany Medical College, graduating in 1955. During his four years at Albany Medical College he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, received the Fuller Chemistry Scholar Award, The Daggett Anatomy Prize and the Townsend Physiology Prize. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp at Aberdeen Proving Grounds returning to Albany upon completion. He opened an office at 760 Madison Avenue where he practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist for 44 years, taking part in 10,000 deliveries. He loved golf, going to Cape Cod, eating lobster, sailing, hunting, fishing, gardening and railroad modeling. In 2005, he retired from practice and moved with Cynthia to Charlotte, N.C. Services will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Albany Medical College. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close