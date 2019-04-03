Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Herman, Joseph R. COHOES Joseph R. Herman, 85 of Cohoes, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to remember Joe in a special way may donate to the Science of Mind Center, 501 New Karner Rd, Suite 2, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Men's Garden Club of Albany, 25 Worthman Lane, Rensselaer, NY, 12144 in his memory. .
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
