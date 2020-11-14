O'Brien, Joseph R. EAST GREENBUSH Joseph R. O'Brien, 92 of East Greenbush, passed into the arms of God's mercy and love Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Joe was the son of Joseph and Jeanette (Clement) of Pittsfield, Mass.; and the devoted husband of Helen (Watson) for 68 years. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and the General Electric Apprentice Program, both in Pittsfield. He worked as a tool and die maker for G.E. in Pittsfield and the Ford Motor Company in Green Island, serving as the latter for some 35 years first as a skilled tradesman and later as a supervisor. He was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen Kovacs (Robert); and his sister Patricia Noel (Richard). He is survived by his wife, Helen and their daughters, Deborah O'Brien, Maureen Zangeneh (Ali) and Erin O'Keefe; and their sons, Father Joseph O'Brien and Daniel O'Brien. He is also survived by his sister Jean Lincoln (late John); his brothers, John (Kathleen, late), Robert (Mary) and Michael (Margaret); and by grandchildren, Fred and Jessica Hosley and Josh Hayner, Cerise Bauknight, Allie Joy and Chloe Zangeneh, Katie, Sean and Megan O'Brien, Emily Farris, Kelsey and Ryan Kovacs, and Ansley, Kevin and Michaela O'Keefe. He is also survived by many cousins and in-laws. Joe and Helen were committed Catholics who loved their children and grandchildren beyond all words and measures, working hard and making many sacrifices on their behalf. Our family offers thanks to the team of professionals at the Hawthorne Ridge Memory Care Unit and the St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in gratitude for the care Joe received. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Church of the Holy Spirit on Monday, November 16, at 10:30 a.m. There will be no wake. All appropriate COVID-19 precautions remain in effect for the Mass: masks used at all times in church, social distancing, use of hand sanitizer, seating in alternating pews. Given the size of Joe's family and the realities of limited seating capacities in churches during this COVID-19 pandemic, our family asks that our friends and neighbors please view his funeral Mass online using the following link: www.youtube.com/channel/
UCDYemATnSnXciulBThXOGLQ on Monday morning and click live video. May you and your family be safe. Please pray for Joe and his family, and during November, please remember to pray for all the saints and souls who are close to you and your family. Please pray for those who have no one to pray for them. Please remember to pray for all those who are dying alone. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to make a donation in Joe's name to the tuition assistance programs at Blessed Sacrament School, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or Holy Spirit School, 54 Highland Dr., East Greenbush, NY, 12061.