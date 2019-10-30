Romano, Joseph R. CLIFTON PARK Joseph R. Romano died peacefully on October 20, 2019. Born on October 27, 1939, he was the son of Joseph and Carmella Romano, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his dear sister, Grace Falvo; and beloved niece, Denise Slovak. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Frank L. Falvo; and three loving nephews, Frank J. Falvo, Daniel L. Falvo, David N. Falvo and their families. Funeral services were private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019