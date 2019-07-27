Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Severance Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Severance, Joseph R. Jr. RENSSELAER Joseph R. Severance Jr., 52, entered into eternal rest on July 25, 2019, at his home after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on February 25, 1967, the son of Joseph R. Severance Sr. and Barbara Severance in Albany. Joe graduated from Guilderland High School, class of 1985 and later earned his college degree from Hudson Valley. Joe loved cars and roller coasters. He had a lifelong interest in cars from the time he held his first matchbox car and Tonka truck to driving a truck and selling cars as an adult. During his time as a over the road truck driver, he made deliveries to all 48 states and enjoyed seeing all of the different parts of the country with his dog Emmet. He was an avid concert goer and loved The Grateful Dead. Joe had a great sense of humor and everyone will miss his quick wit. Joe also operated his own used car business. He later worked for Berkshire Farms as a substance abuse counselor and eventually worked at the N.Y.S. Liquor Authority. Joe showed passion for everything that he did in life. He was caring to a fault and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Joe is survived by his father, Joseph R. Severance Sr. (Teresa); mother, Barbara Severance; brother, Matthew Severance Sr.; sister, Julie Severance (Steve); nephews, Matthew Severance Jr. and Timothy Severance; great- niece and nephew, Alize Severance and Matthew Severance III; his aunts and uncles; best friend and caretaker, Travis Hull. Joe also leaves behind a large group of extended family and his many friends. Joe was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Larkin. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. following visitation. A private graveside service will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204 or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







