Sickles, Joseph R. COHOES Joseph R. Sickles, 93 of Cohoes, passed peacefully on January 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side. Born on April 24, 1926, in Troy he was the son of the late Albert and Rena Roddy Sickles. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Coraldi Sickles; brothers, George, Thomas and Jack Sickles; and sister Helen Fox. Joe was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and served in the South Pacific. He was retired from John A. Manning in Green Island where he worked as a supervisor. Joe lived most of his life in Troy before moving to Argyle and later to Cohoes. Survivors include his wife Jane Hennessy Sickles; daughters, Linda Weir (Daniel), and Deborah Kilcrease (Dean); son Joseph R. Sickles Jr. (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. Friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020