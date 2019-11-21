Guest Book View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Francis of Assisi Parish (South End Community) Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Varno, Joseph R. RENSSELAER Joseph Robert Varno passed away surrounded by those he loved on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a short illness. Joe was predeceased by his mother, Joann P. (DeGloria) Varno; his father, Robert F. Varno; and his older sister Michelle. He is survived by his loving brother Micheal Varno; his adoring nieces, Emily and Natalie Barcia-Varno (Teresita) of Glenmont; his son Andrew Auffredou of Staten Island; and his loyal godsisters, Jacqueline Wolfinger and Joann Cahalan. He was the nephew of Margaret Brown (Jack), Rosalie Desorbo (Ralph), James (Josephine), Thomas (Patricia), William (Mary Jane), Edward (Carol), and Father Jack Varno; and the half-brother of Tim Bibens, Frank Bibens, and Sue Bibens Huston. Joe leaves behind many cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. Joe was born on September 11, 1962, in Albany where he grew up on Elizabeth Street. He was a graduate of Bishop Maginn High School and attended Wagner College in Staten Island and H.V.C.C. Joe later followed in the footsteps of his father and became a dedicated freelance painter in the area, starting his own business, Varno Painting. Joe had an indescribable passion for sports. He played football and baseball in high school. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and the Mets. He also loved going to jazz festivals with friends, attending sporting events, and gardening. Most importantly, Joe was determined to make a difference in the community. As his father had done, Joe was a coach, manager, and board member at American Little League in Albany. He mentored the young men and women on his team, providing them guidance through the power of perseverance, teamwork, and positivity. He hoped to create a better life for those he coached and it left a lasting impression on his players. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the A.M.C. Cardiac Unit for their outstanding care and support of Joe while he was there. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Friday, November 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, November 23, at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish (South End Community), Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to American Little League or the Police Athletic League, 844 Madison Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.











