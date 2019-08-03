Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Rappazzo. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rappazzo, Joseph ALBANY Joseph (Giuseppe) Rappazzo, 79 of Albany, passed away gently in his sleep on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Son of the late Antonio Rappazzo and Sebastiana Bonanno Rappazzo, he was born on August 23, 1939, in Bafia, Messina. Joe was raised in Sicily, Italy and emmigrated to Albany in 1959. He worked as a skilled laborer in the Construction & General Laborers Local Union #190 from 1961 through 1995. Joe also worked for Price Chopper/Golub Corporation at its Westgate and Madison Avenue locations from 1995 through 2013. When he wasn't working those careers he also continued to cut lawns and do many a landscaping job to provide for his family. Joe's many passions included hunting and fishing; gardening especially his fig and fruit trees, grapes, tomatoes, beans and a large assortment of vegetables. Joe also enjoyed grilling outdoors especially over his hand made barbeque pit on Myrtle Avenue. He was also well known as a MacGyver of sorts building a shed out of scrap and whatever bits and pieces he collected in his travels. The Oxford Dictionaries state that to "MacGyver" is to make or repair something "in an improvised or inventive way, making use of whatever items are at hand" that was our dad to a "T." Joe was multi-talented and had "street smarts" for someone with limited American schooling. He was an outgoing, sweet soul who loved to talk with his co-workers and neighbors. Those of us who spent any time with him also know he loved to tell stories about his 30 plus years participating in various construction projects around the Capital District including the Empire State Plaza, Harriman State Office Campus, numerous highways, Macys at Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall to name just a few. Besides enjoying a glass of "grape juice" aka vino he loved helping his brother-in-law Frank with his home-made wine. Joe was his happiest and enjoyed nothing more than to have a home cooked meal surrounded by his family. He was particularly fond of his only grandchild taking care of her as a baby, then picking her her up after school, and when she was older, cooking her a meal. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine; and his three children, Frances, Rosanna, and Anthony and his wife Raeann (Favata). Cherished grandfather of Gianna Isabella Rappazzo; dear brother of Carmela Cashin, Antoinette Zaccardo (Vito), and Rose Grugan (Peter); sisters-in-law, Angelina Cicero and Rose Ceraolo (both deceased), Silvana Cicero, Maria Furnari, and Concettina Violato; brothers-in-law, Frank Cicero, Salvatore Cicero (both deceased), and Anthony (Nino) Ceraolo; dear friends/sisters, Maria and Jeanne Arico (both deceased), Ascenza and Joseph DeAngelis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the helpful neighbors on Locust Street and Maplewood Avenues as well as the home health aides who got to know the family and experienced all our ups and downs together and have helped Joe and Catherine over the past several years. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:15 a.m. and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .







Rappazzo, Joseph ALBANY Joseph (Giuseppe) Rappazzo, 79 of Albany, passed away gently in his sleep on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Son of the late Antonio Rappazzo and Sebastiana Bonanno Rappazzo, he was born on August 23, 1939, in Bafia, Messina. Joe was raised in Sicily, Italy and emmigrated to Albany in 1959. He worked as a skilled laborer in the Construction & General Laborers Local Union #190 from 1961 through 1995. Joe also worked for Price Chopper/Golub Corporation at its Westgate and Madison Avenue locations from 1995 through 2013. When he wasn't working those careers he also continued to cut lawns and do many a landscaping job to provide for his family. Joe's many passions included hunting and fishing; gardening especially his fig and fruit trees, grapes, tomatoes, beans and a large assortment of vegetables. Joe also enjoyed grilling outdoors especially over his hand made barbeque pit on Myrtle Avenue. He was also well known as a MacGyver of sorts building a shed out of scrap and whatever bits and pieces he collected in his travels. The Oxford Dictionaries state that to "MacGyver" is to make or repair something "in an improvised or inventive way, making use of whatever items are at hand" that was our dad to a "T." Joe was multi-talented and had "street smarts" for someone with limited American schooling. He was an outgoing, sweet soul who loved to talk with his co-workers and neighbors. Those of us who spent any time with him also know he loved to tell stories about his 30 plus years participating in various construction projects around the Capital District including the Empire State Plaza, Harriman State Office Campus, numerous highways, Macys at Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall to name just a few. Besides enjoying a glass of "grape juice" aka vino he loved helping his brother-in-law Frank with his home-made wine. Joe was his happiest and enjoyed nothing more than to have a home cooked meal surrounded by his family. He was particularly fond of his only grandchild taking care of her as a baby, then picking her her up after school, and when she was older, cooking her a meal. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine; and his three children, Frances, Rosanna, and Anthony and his wife Raeann (Favata). Cherished grandfather of Gianna Isabella Rappazzo; dear brother of Carmela Cashin, Antoinette Zaccardo (Vito), and Rose Grugan (Peter); sisters-in-law, Angelina Cicero and Rose Ceraolo (both deceased), Silvana Cicero, Maria Furnari, and Concettina Violato; brothers-in-law, Frank Cicero, Salvatore Cicero (both deceased), and Anthony (Nino) Ceraolo; dear friends/sisters, Maria and Jeanne Arico (both deceased), Ascenza and Joseph DeAngelis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the helpful neighbors on Locust Street and Maplewood Avenues as well as the home health aides who got to know the family and experienced all our ups and downs together and have helped Joe and Catherine over the past several years. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:15 a.m. and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.