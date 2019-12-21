RIZZO Joseph When I lost you two years ago, I wish I could see you one more time walking through the door, but I know that is impossible. I will hear your voice no more. I know you can feel my tears and you don't want me to cry. Yet my heart is broken, Because I can't understand why someone so precious had to die. I pray that God will give me strength and somehow get me through, as I struggle with the heartache that came when I lost you. Love Always and Forever, Joanne
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019