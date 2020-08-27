Teson, Joseph Robert "Teso" WATERVLIET Joseph Robert "Teso" Teson, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, and is now reunited with his beloved wife of 71 years, Rose K. Teson. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late, Rose M. Simmons Teson and Joseph L. Teson. Teso proudly served our country in The United States Navy on the front lines during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. He served aboard a landing craft that was transporting ammunition, tanks and troops to Omaha Beach and Utah Beach under heavy fire. Upon his return from the war, he married the love of his life Rose Aiezza Teson on June 29, 1947. Teso began Schuyler Auto Body in Port Schuyler which is still in operation today under the guidance of his son Pat. He also served as a custodian for St. Brigid's Church and Mt. Carmel Church in Watervliet. Teso was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, where he could be found at 2 p.m. every Saturday for the 4 p.m. Mass. Teso is survived by his children, Sharon "Cissy" (the late Doug Smith) O'Connell, Joseph R. "Buzzy" (Jeanne) Teson Jr., Mark (Susan) Teson, Patrick Teson, Michael Teson, Tami (Frank) Chrysler and Bryant (Kathleen) Masterson; son-in-law, Robert Butler; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Teso was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Butler; and his sister, Lorraine (Spike) Donnelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Teso on Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery with military honors. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com