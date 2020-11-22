1/1
Joseph Ronald Beauparlant
1943 - 2020
Beauparlant, Joseph Ronald GUILDERLAND Joseph Ronald Beauparlant, 77, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs. Ron was born on September 8, 1943 in Albany, and the son of late Joseph M Beauparlant and Mary Bryan. Ron was a proud veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He spent many years overseas including 10 years in Japan. He retired as an antique dealer in Delmar. Ron was an avid hunter and fly fisherman and had many life-long friends that shared his interests. He was a sportsman education instructor for the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation and a top rated master safety instructor in Albany County. He was a longtime member of the West Albany Rod & Gun Club where he helped run the annual youth fishing contest. He loved teaching his grandchildren about nature and animals and shared his knowledge with them like an encyclopedia. Left to cherish Ron's loving memory are his son, Ronald (Tina) Beauparlant of Schenectady; and daughters, Robin (Christopher) Lupo of Guilderland, and Shaunna Sondak Nadeau of New Lebanon. He was the adored grandfather of David, Ronald II, Julian, Jamie, Braelyn, Aven, Colton and Reegan. Ron is also survived by his siblings, Edward (Sandy) Beauparlant, Richard (Sheila) Solek, Denise (Rick) Connell, Walter (Mary) Solek, and Tim (Cathy) Solek and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 24, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Donations may be made to the Return a Gift to Wildlife. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
