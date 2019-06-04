Russo, Joseph AMSTERDAM Joseph Russo, age 81, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Mechanicville, the son of the late Ralph and Philomena Russo. Joseph was a skilled craftsman in masonry and stone. He loved the outdoors, gardening and his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the loves of his life. His second career at Loudonville Christian School and Church was more to him than just a job. They were his extended family. Joseph enjoyed helping family and friends. There was nothing that he could not do. He had a strong faith in God and the prayers of many friends and family, which helped him thru his journey with ALS. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Annette; a son, Guy; and a daughter, Natalie; two grandchildren, Timothy and Allison; a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Milton Aldrich. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other close relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, June 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Montgomery County Community Hospice, 246 Mannys Corners Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 4, 2019