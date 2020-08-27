1/1
Joseph Salzer Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salzer, Joseph Jr. WESTERLO Joseph Salzer Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Springside Nursing and Rehab Center in Pittsfield, Mass. He was born in Berne on August 5, 1938, to the late Joseph and Martha Sisson Salzer. After high school, Joseph worked for Sweet Associates Construction Company as a carpenter. He was married to Carol Huntington, until her passing, and then to Janet Wright, until she passed away in 2009. Joseph enjoyed hunting, riding snow mobiles, camping, and boating. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Timothy Salzer; and by his sister, Martha Keller.Joseph is survived by his significant other, Judy Lewis; his children, Michael Salzer, Sherry Davis, Daniel Salzer, David Salzer, Joseph Salzer III, and Alan Salzer; his 14 grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Thomas Salzer and Lucinda McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Masks are required at the funeral home, and forty visitors at a time will be allowed inside. He will then be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 or to the Hospice Care In the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
05:00 PM
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
(518) 966-8313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved