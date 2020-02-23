Savoca, Joseph COLONIE Joseph Savoca III, 75 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Joseph and Lucia Constantino Savoca Jr. Joe was a self-employed barber in Colonie for over 55 years. He is survived by his daughter, Sabryna (Dan) Kurtz; and his cherished brothers, Gene Savoca and Robert Savoca. He was the grandfather of Estelle and Meyer. Joe was the uncle of Geneo Savoca Sr.; and great-uncle of Geneo Jr. and Gianna Savoca. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020