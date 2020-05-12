Sestito, Joseph TROY Joseph Sestito passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at the age of 85, after a long illness. Joseph was born on March 20, 1935, in Chiaravalle Centrale, Catanzaro, Italy. He served as a police officer in the Italian Air Force, stationed in Rome. Upon completion of his service, he married his wife of sixty years, Maria Russomanno. Emigrating to the United States in the early 1960s to start a new life, they settled in the Little Italy section of Troy. During most of his working years, Joseph was a self-employed painting/papering contractor. He worked hard to provide for his family, which he cherished more than anything. When not working, Joseph's life revolved around the table, sharing food from his garden and homemade wine with anyone and everyone who came to visit. Laughter and music were hallmarks of these gatherings - he often led sing-alongs of favorite traditional Italian songs with his strong tenor voice and self-taught accordion playing. His house was the gathering place for generations of family and friends, a place he filled with joy. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Erminia; and a brother, Francesco. He is survived by his wife, Maria; four children, Tony, John, Mario, and Erminia (Holloway); seven grandchildren; a sister, Franca (Piacente); a brother, Mario, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. The family requests that friends and family pay their respects and honor his memory in the privacy of their homes and hearts. Interment will be private. A celebration of Joseph's life will be planned as soon as we are all able to gather together.