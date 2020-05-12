Joseph Sestito
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sestito, Joseph TROY Joseph Sestito passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at the age of 85, after a long illness. Joseph was born on March 20, 1935, in Chiaravalle Centrale, Catanzaro, Italy. He served as a police officer in the Italian Air Force, stationed in Rome. Upon completion of his service, he married his wife of sixty years, Maria Russomanno. Emigrating to the United States in the early 1960s to start a new life, they settled in the Little Italy section of Troy. During most of his working years, Joseph was a self-employed painting/papering contractor. He worked hard to provide for his family, which he cherished more than anything. When not working, Joseph's life revolved around the table, sharing food from his garden and homemade wine with anyone and everyone who came to visit. Laughter and music were hallmarks of these gatherings - he often led sing-alongs of favorite traditional Italian songs with his strong tenor voice and self-taught accordion playing. His house was the gathering place for generations of family and friends, a place he filled with joy. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Erminia; and a brother, Francesco. He is survived by his wife, Maria; four children, Tony, John, Mario, and Erminia (Holloway); seven grandchildren; a sister, Franca (Piacente); a brother, Mario, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. The family requests that friends and family pay their respects and honor his memory in the privacy of their homes and hearts. Interment will be private. A celebration of Joseph's life will be planned as soon as we are all able to gather together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 12, 2020
Joe will be greatly missed by the many people he welcomed to his home and shared a glass of his wine creatations for the season.
Wes Holloway
Family
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Maria Condoglianze.
rose mascolo
Friend
May 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Chris
Family
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved