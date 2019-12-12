Shea, Joseph EAST GREENBUSH Joseph Shea, 47, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Westchester Medical after a vigorous battle with a rapidly progressing heart condition, with his loving family by his side. Joe was the son of M. Kim Criscione and the late Frank J. Criscione. Joe was the devoted husband to Heather Shea. Joe worked for the Albany County Correctional Facility as a corrections officer for many years, he also worked for several hotels as head of security in the Capital District for many well known personality figures. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, helping others and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his wife, Heather Shea; his son Anthony (Joanna DiSpirito); and Stephen Connell; his brothers, Justin (Ellen), Sam (Jaclyn) and Frank Criscione. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 15, at 4 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. Calling hours will precede the service from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a in Joe's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019