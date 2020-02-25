Joseph Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Smith.
Service Information
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ
07470
(973)-696-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Smith, Joseph WAYNE, N.J. Joseph Smith, age 86, of Wayne, N.J., passed Saturday, February 22, 2020. Joe was born and raised in Albany and in his youth was a parishioner and alter boy at Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, in the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, Wayne, N.J. A 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Wayne, N.J. For a photo and more information visit www.vandermay.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.