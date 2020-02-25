Smith, Joseph WAYNE, N.J. Joseph Smith, age 86, of Wayne, N.J., passed Saturday, February 22, 2020. Joe was born and raised in Albany and in his youth was a parishioner and alter boy at Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, in the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, Wayne, N.J. A 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Wayne, N.J. For a photo and more information visit www.vandermay.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020