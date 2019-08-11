|
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Grovenger, Joseph T. DELMAR Joseph T. Grovenger, 96 years young, was called to the Lord peacefully, Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family. He was the son of the late Bartholomew and Elizabeth Goetz Grovenger. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Siena College. Joe served in the Army during World War II in the Battle of the Bulge, and after began work with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority until his retirement as assistant director of accounting in 1977. While at the TWY, he met Patricia Dagner Grovenger and had four children, Donna (Richard) Palmer, Debra Gallacchi (Brian Pluckrose), Joseph M. (Cindy) Grovenger, and Patricia (Charles) Leibach. In addition to his devotion to his family, Joe was an avid sportsman and Red Sox fan. He was a remarkable fast pitcher in many leagues throughout Delmar, Albany, and "the Burgh." He was the first honoree in the 112th Street Neighborhood Club. He enjoyed coaching many little league and Bethlehem Babe Ruth teams. Joe enjoyed golf, darts, bowling, and trying his luck on the horses. In addition to his children, Joe is survived by his grandchildren, Joshua (Crystal) Muth, Andrew (Trista) Muth, Matthew (Desiree) Muth, Richard Palmer, Elizabeth (Dustin) Duboy, Andrea Gallacchi, Ian (Kristen) Grovenger, McKenzie Grovenger, Jeslyn Grovenger (Blake Hanan), and Kaitlyn Leibach; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Lily, Loralei, Kaelyn, Eamon, Dustin, Cole and Caitlin; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Bartholomew, Jacob, and Francis Grovenger; and his sister Marie Gamache. Joe made many friends during his life in Delmar, especially when joining the family at the VFW Bethlehem Memorial Post 3185. He was a faithful communicant at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, even attending from Athens N.Y., where he lived his last year with his daughter. Joe's family would like to thank the nurses and staff who wonderfully cared for him during his brief stay at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Those wishing to remember Joe in a special way may make memorial contributions to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA, 01061 or St. Thomas the Apostle School, 42 Adams Pl. Delmar, NY, 12054 Attn: Continuing the Vision. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019
