Pavone, Joseph T. Sr. SCHENECTADY Joseph T. Pavone Sr., of Central Avenue passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was 80. Born on October 28, 1938, in Albany, son of the late Salvatore and Susan (Oliver) Pavone. He was the husband of Bernice J. Kot. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He most recently worked as a carpet installer for Gentile Flooring in Albany. Survivors, in addition to his wife Bernice Pavone, include their sons, Joseph (Kathy) Pavone Jr., Mark Pavone, Robert (Sharon) Pavone and Scott (Tammy) Pavone. Also survived by his sister, Patricia Green (Jeff Foster); his adoring grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Matt, Christopher, Lucas, Ashley, Megan, Stacie, Kerrington and Kevin Jr., and ten great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his son, Kevin Pavone; and a sister, Marion Serekis. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street), Schenectady. A graveside service will be conducted in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019