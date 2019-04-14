Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph T. Pavone Sr.. View Sign

Pavone, Joseph T. Sr. SCHENECTADY Joseph T. Pavone Sr., of Central Avenue passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was 80. Born on October 28, 1938, in Albany, son of the late Salvatore and Susan (Oliver) Pavone. He was the husband of Bernice J. Kot. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He most recently worked as a carpet installer for Gentile Flooring in Albany. Survivors, in addition to his wife Bernice Pavone, include their sons, Joseph (Kathy) Pavone Jr., Mark Pavone, Robert (Sharon) Pavone and Scott (Tammy) Pavone. Also survived by his sister, Patricia Green (Jeff Foster); his adoring grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Matt, Christopher, Lucas, Ashley, Megan, Stacie, Kerrington and Kevin Jr., and ten great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his son, Kevin Pavone; and a sister, Marion Serekis. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street), Schenectady. A graveside service will be conducted in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of his family.











Pavone, Joseph T. Sr. SCHENECTADY Joseph T. Pavone Sr., of Central Avenue passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was 80. Born on October 28, 1938, in Albany, son of the late Salvatore and Susan (Oliver) Pavone. He was the husband of Bernice J. Kot. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He most recently worked as a carpet installer for Gentile Flooring in Albany. Survivors, in addition to his wife Bernice Pavone, include their sons, Joseph (Kathy) Pavone Jr., Mark Pavone, Robert (Sharon) Pavone and Scott (Tammy) Pavone. Also survived by his sister, Patricia Green (Jeff Foster); his adoring grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Matt, Christopher, Lucas, Ashley, Megan, Stacie, Kerrington and Kevin Jr., and ten great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his son, Kevin Pavone; and a sister, Marion Serekis. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street), Schenectady. A graveside service will be conducted in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of his family. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home Inc

1503 Union Street

Schenectady , NY 12309

(518) 346-3881 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close