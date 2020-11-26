1/1
Joseph T. Willey Jr.
Willey, Joseph T. Jr. COLONIE Joseph T. Willey Jr., 82, entered eternal life Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany to the late Joseph T. and Catherine J. Flood Willey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Willey, and his brother, John "Jack" Willey. Joseph retired from the New York State Department of Transportation in 1993 and spent many happy years in retirement. Some of his favorite activities were reading, debating with his brother, watching the Yankees and Notre Dame football and vacationing with his family. Joe was an outstanding home chef, and he regularly enjoyed gourmet meals with his wife and children. He was an intelligent and stoic man, but he also possessed a great capacity to love. He selflessly provided for his family. Toward the end of his life, he remarked that the greatest thing he had given his children was each other. He leaves behind a family that loves each other as much as he loved them - a legacy that made him immensely proud. Joseph loved family above all else and cherished every visit and Sunday dinner. He was never happier than when he was at home, surrounded by the people he loved the most - his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joe is survived by his children, John (Mary) Willey, Joanne (Bruce) Shultis, Joseph (Tara) Willey, Jacqueline (Dean) Halpin and Justine (Paul) Fazziola; great-grandson, Shane; his grandkids, Ashley (Adam), Bruce, Bethany (Brandon), Jamie, Ian, Adam, Madeline, Emilia, Abigail, Caitlin and Jacob; his sister-in-law, Marty Willey and brother-in-law, Chet (Gabriella) Chmielewski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave message for the family please visit www.lgfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
