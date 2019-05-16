Tabone, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Peter Tabone, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Joe was born in the island of Malta on October 16, 1939, to the late Lawrence and Angiolina (Pisani) Tabone. He dedicated his life to his wife Sharon (Marx) Tabone and family. He was the proud father of two children, Ashley (Don) Reisinger and Sean Tabone. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his three grandchildren, Anthony, Jack, and Emily. Joe is survived by his beloved sister Rosemary Tabone; brothers, Louis (Marthese) Tabone and Edwin (Edith) Tabone; father and mother-in-law, Francis and June Marx; several nieces and nephews, and his cherished dogs and cat, Coco, Polo, and Blueberry Muffin. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by brothers and sister Wallace, Vincent, and Carmen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph Tabone's name to the Albany Medical Center Cardiac Care Unit or the National . To Leave a message for the family or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019