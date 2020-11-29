1/1
Joseph V. Genovesi
1938 - 2020
Genovesi, Joseph V. SLINGERLANDS Joseph V. Genovesi, 82, a lifelong resident of Slingerlands, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Joseph was born in Slingerlands on April 13, 1938, the son of the late Salvatore and Venera (Livoti) Genovesi. Joe was a kind soul and a loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. Joe was born and raised on his family's dairy farm on Font Grove Road alongside his siblings and cousins whom he shared many early childhood memories with. As a teenager, Joe attended Voorheesville High School where he met the love of his life, the late Patrica (Flansburgh) Genovesi, who he married on July 5, 1958. From a young age Joe had a love of cars and told stories of drag racing down the streets of downtown Albany with his friends. Joe and Pat spent many weekends attending and competing in classic car shows. Joe's pride and joy was his award winning '57 Chevy that he spent many hours restoring. Joe also loved his snowmobiles. With his partners in crime, Tom Stevens and Todd LaGrange, they formed the "SGL" racing team. Joe would race on grass, ice and snow... wherever and whenever they could find a place to compete. When Joe did not have a need for speed he enjoyed Sunday dinners, family vacations, NASCAR races and bowling at Del Lanes. Joe worked hard to provide a beautiful life for his family and was a member of the UA Local 7 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Albany since 1965. Joe had many loyal and true friends. He cherished the friendship of his breakfast buddies. The family would like to express a special thank you to Joe D. Genovesi, Tom Stevens and Larry Flansburg for always having Joe's back. In times of trouble they were there as faithfully as in times of joy. Your friendship and dedication to Joe will always be remembered. Joe treasured his family and leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Peter Ten Eyck of Guilderland; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Jacqueline Genovesi of Altamont; his grandchildren who adored him and to whom he was known as "Papa," Emily Ten Eyck (Ivan Ravlich), Morgan Willy (James), Taylor Ten Eyck (Mike Croke), Salvatore and Carmella Genovesi.He was predeceased by his brother Anthony J. Genovesi; and sisters, Agnes A. Cicero and Marie A. Grassucci. The family would also like to extend their immense gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center C-wing medical professionals and caregivers. Their kindness and compassion shown during these trying times of the pandemic was unwavering, caring for Joe in a way that allowed the family to be at peace when they were unable to care for him. We are forever grateful. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a time when we can all safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY, 10018. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
