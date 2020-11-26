Bielawa, Joseph W. EAST GREENBUSH Joseph W. Bielawa, 91 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Joe was born in Watervliet to the late Joseph F. and Helen Durrick Bielawa. Joe was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served with the lightning division in Korea. During the campaign he received a Purple Heart and four battle stars. After a long career with Williams Press and Hudson Valley Paper Company, Joe retired to enjoy spending time with his wife and family, taking cruises and road trips and winters In South Carolina. Joe enjoyed playing bocce, horseshoes, walking the beach for miles and golfing. He loved to dance and he and his wife were members of Sleepy Hollow square dance club. Joe was also a longtime member of the Bloominggrove Reformed Church in North Greenbush. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Carolyn Bush Bielawa; his loving son Gregory J. Bielawa; and daughter Lisa Bielawa Daniels. Joe was the proud grandfather of Cole and Chad Daniels. Brother of Frank, Stanley, Theodore (Eileen), Edward, Walter (Laura), Harold (Karen); and a sister Mary Ann Zielinski. Joe is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Frances Meyer, Helen Burnett; and a brother, Anthony (AnnMarie). The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Holub for correctly diagnosing Joe's illness and with his skill and kindness extended Joe's quality of life throughout his difficult journey. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a memorial service and interment will take place in the spring of 2021. For those who wish, donations in Joe's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Grand Central station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or the Eddy Alzheimer's Services 421 Columbia St. Building 300, Cohoes, NY 12047.