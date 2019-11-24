Clemens, Joseph W. WESTERLO Joseph W. Clemens, 42, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by family. Joe was a wonderful son to Joe and Paula Clemens. He proudly flaunted the title of 'Mom's favorite'. He was the big brother of Kimberly and Casey for whom he provided support but also playful harassment as he felt necessary. Joe was a devoted father to his three children, Caleb, Chloe and Collin, and new grandpa to Josiah. Joe always put their needs before his own. He treated his niece like one of his own and will always be Hunter's Hero. Whether at work, at home or sitting around a bonfire, Joe's sense of humor was legendary. He was quick witted, often inappropriate, and he could make people laugh at themselves. He will be missed. Joe believed family is everything. He was the rock we all depended on and he will be our inner strength through the tough times ahead. We love you Joe. Rest in Peace. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery in Glenmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite #1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019